Nitke Auctions Host 56th Annual Wisconsin Contractors Sale

Wed November 10, 2021 - Midwest Edition #23
CEG


Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, held its 56th annual Wisconsin Contractors two-day fall sale Oct. 28 to 29 at its facility in Mosinee, Wis. A large selection of items were available for bidders to purchase in person or online.

Some of the construction equipment items up for bid included excavators, skid steers, dozers, trucks, telehandlers, attachments and more from manufacturers including Bobcat, Volvo, Doosan, Case, John Deere, Caterpillar, Komatsu and more.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

There were plenty of wheel loaders to bid on at the 56th annual Wisconsin Contractors Fall Auction.
Bryce Hansen (C), president and CEO, Hansen Auction Group, with sons Chase (L) and Taylor prior to the start of day two of the annual auction.
Joe Hoppa of Hoppa Farms likes what he sees in this Doosan DL 250-3 wheel loader.
There were several Cat dozers to bid on at Nitke’s annual fall auction.
Just when you thought you have seen it all at auctions, think again ... Leo Krombholz of Leo’s Auto Transport brought his bomb loader — used for loading bombs onto B-52s — to be auctioned off.
Ken Swedowski of Swedowski Contracting with an Oliver OC-3 Cletrac dozer with a John Deere engine.
Jeffery Wulff of Wulff Enterprises looks over this John Deere 444K wheel loader.
Sam Meyer of Meyer Construction runs this Cat D5G LGP dozer.
Checking the tracks of this Cat D4G LGP dozer is Dan Vinz of Vinz Farms.
The Rottier brothers, Matt (L) and Andy, owners of Rottier Brothers Construction of Green Bay, Wis., have a look at this Case 650K dozer.




