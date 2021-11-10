Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group company, held its 56th annual Wisconsin Contractors two-day fall sale Oct. 28 to 29 at its facility in Mosinee, Wis. A large selection of items were available for bidders to purchase in person or online.

Some of the construction equipment items up for bid included excavators, skid steers, dozers, trucks, telehandlers, attachments and more from manufacturers including Bobcat, Volvo, Doosan, Case, John Deere, Caterpillar, Komatsu and more.

For more information, visit nitkeauctions.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

