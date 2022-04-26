NTEA will bring together the upfitter community with commercial vehicle chassis manufacturer technical and engineering experts at a familiar industry event with a new name.

Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit, formerly Truck Product Conference, will be held Sept. 13 to 14, 2022, at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Sandusky, Ohio).

"The Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit name more strongly aligns with the program's intent and overall scope focusing on upfitter and equipment manufacturer technical needs," said Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director.

"We're excited to share the new name of this annual commercial vehicle event, and we're even more excited to provide an opportunity for upfitters and chassis engineers to reconnect in person on the latest technical updates and applications."

Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit is an important opportunity for the technical community to preview commercial vehicle updates and engage with OEM engineers on critical upfitting issues. Industry professionals can learn about important changes to powertrains, electrical systems, chassis structures and other vehicle systems. Having the ability to speak directly with chassis OEM engineers and product specialists translates to practical support for commercial vehicle upfitters.

In addition to seeing the latest commercial vehicle updates, the two-day program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions with OEM technical representatives and network with other commercial vehicle professionals.

For more information, visit ntea.com/upfittingsummit.

