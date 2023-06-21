e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global enterprise software provider for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry, announced that Nuss Truck & Equipment, one of the largest providers of trucks, trailers and heavy equipment in the Midwestern United States, has gone live with e-Emphasys ERP. The company is using the e-Emphasys ERP suite, including equipment and inventory management capabilities, to support digital transformation and ensure the highest level of service is delivered to customers and partners.

Nuss Truck & Equipment was looking for a modern, scalable ERP platform that could integrate business processes, support its evolution to a paperless office and ensure faster time to market to meet the emerging needs of customers. After evaluating multiple dealer management systems, the company selected e-Emphasys ERP based on its proven track record, robust capabilities and power to scale to support future business needs. With e-Emphasys ERP now live at Nuss Truck & Equipment, the company anticipates such features as operational dashboards, integrated industry best practices and enterprise analytics to help drive efficiencies at every operating level.

"We knew we needed to modernize our business operations to best meet and exceed the needs of our customers and partners," said Bradley Nuss, executive vice president and CFO, Nuss Truck & Equipment. "We considered multiple ERP solutions with e-Emphasys ERP hands down having the most robust, end-to-end capabilities to support our business needs today, and scalable for future growth."

e-Emphasys ERP was implemented across the organization to automate business processes and speed time to value for customers, vendors and the markets they serve, which spans nine locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Nuss Truck & Equipment also is a franchised dealer of Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks North America and Isuzu Commercial Trucks. Mack and Volvo Truck North America have chosen e-Emphasys as a preferred DMS partner, working closely to develop new interfaces and enhancements to meet the needs of their dealer network.

"Each of our clients is unique and we're committed to delivering innovative software solutions that give them what they need at scale to support their digital transformation goals," said Jeff Hart, president and CEO of e-Emphasys. "I'm confident Nuss Truck & Equipment and its customers will quickly reap the benefits of e-Emphasys ERP in terms of streamlining so many of the processes that impact overall efficiency and satisfaction, and we're excited to be their trusted partner at every step of their journey."

For more information, visit nussgrp.com and e-emphasys.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

