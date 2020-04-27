Ohio CAT's Cat Rental Store Opens for Business in Lima

Ohio CAT recently updated facilities at its new location in Lima, within Allen County, Ohio, and commenced business operations at The Cat Rental Store.

Ohio CAT recently updated facilities at its new location in Lima, within Allen County, Ohio, and commenced business operations at The Cat Rental Store. As the Authorized Caterpillar Dealer and rental equipment provider in Ohio, this new Cat Rental Store location will provide a large offering of Caterpillar equipment for rent along with allied rental products to support a diverse range of equipment rental needs, from light towers and boom lifts to dozers.

This opening marks the organization's 11th Cat Rental Store within Ohio CAT territory, with the intent to provide increased access to equipment for rent in the northwest region of Ohio. This store provides added support to the area's governmental, landscaping, specialty contractor and building construction industries. Located on Interstate 75 and Bluelick Road, it is ideally situated to fill the coverage gap between The Cat Rental Store locations in Perrysburg and Troy.

Purchased nearly a year ago, this facility is part of a 198-acre property with land that offers the ability to hold on-site demonstrations and events. In addition, the property holds a campus of businesses owned by Ohio Machinery Co., which provides agricultural equipment sales and service through Ohio Ag Equipment as well as truck sales and service through Ohio Peterbilt.

COVID-19 Notice

As an essential business, The Cat Rental Store is currently operational, but directing customers to conduct business remotely where possible. Call 567/242-6860, or visit ohiocatrentalstore.com, or download The Cat Rental Store app to manage equipment rental needs.

About Ohio CAT

Ohio CAT is the authorized Caterpillar dealer for Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana and has served the equipment and power system needs of local businesses since 1945. In addition, the company is an agricultural equipment dealer and a Peterbilt Truck dealer.

Ohio CAT's Corporate Headquarters is one of the organization's 31 locations and is located at 3993 East Royalton Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio.

For more information, visit ohiocat.com.