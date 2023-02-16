Okada America Inc.’s attachments are precision-engineered, productive and dependable and expand the versatility of the excavator, mini-excavator, loader/backhoe, skid-steer and track loader carriers.

Okada America Inc. has a wide variety of attachments, including breakers, demolition shears, crushers, pulverizers, processors, grapples, compactors and screening buckets. These attachments are precision-engineered, productive and dependable and expand the versatility of the excavator, mini-excavator, loader/backhoe, skid steer and track loader carriers.

TOP Series Hydraulic Breakers

The Okada America Inc. hydraulic breakers (TOP Series) are custom made for hassle-free mounting on a variety of carriers for many applications. The TOP Series range in size from 150 to 17,000 ft. lbs. There is no need for complete assembly replacements — customized upper mounting brackets and quick-coupler systems are available for all Okada breakers.

Included as standard equipment on the TOP 205J and larger breakers is a "Y" style accumulator the utilizes a diaphragm design and easy to service body. Medium and heavy class TOP breakers are compatible with auto lube systems.

ORV Series Hydraulic Breakers

The ORV Series hydraulic breakers are the result of decades of field experience and a long-standing record of leadership in the industry. Seventeen ORV Series hydraulic breakers ranging in Energy Classes from 150 to 12,500 ft. lbs. provide a broad range of solutions for skid-steers, compact excavators, track loaders, loader/backhoes and excavators.

OAC Series Compactor/Drivers

Okada's boom-mounted compactor/drivers are offered in five models: OAC 100, OAC 200, OAC 300, OAC 400 and OAC 500. They are designed for mounting on loader/backhoes or excavators and range from 4,000 to 86,000 lbs. Impulse forces range from 3,150 to 22,000 lbs. and lifts range from 1 to 3 ft. to 5 to 7 ft.

OS Series Scrap Shears

The new OS Series scrap shear packs up to 159 tons of cutting force. A versatile shear made for cutting ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, concrete, pipe, solid round I-beams and plate materials, the OS Series Model OS 60 Shear is perfect for the 13,000- to 20,000-lb. class carrier.

Pedestal Rock Breaker Boom Systems

Okada's pedestal rock breaker boom systems are mounted at primary jaw, impact and gyratory crushers and stationary grizzlies. They are used for crushed stone, hard rock and ore reduction and C&D recycling applications and are designed specifically for stationary primary crushing plants as well as mobile and portable plants. All rock breaker boom systems include positioning pedestal boom, ORV Series hydraulic impact breaker, electric power unit, operator controls, first use start-up and commissioning, including operator and maintenance training.

