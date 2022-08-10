Our Main Office
In 2021 alone, natural disasters caused $145 billion worth of damage across the United States — and experts are forecasting above-normal hurricane and wildfire seasons this year.
Since 2012, Oregon Products has been working to ensure that disaster cleanup professionals, volunteers and community members have the tools they need to get back on their feet. The company's Disaster Response Team, which is comprised of Oregon specialists, brings trailers stocked with tools and replacement parts to affected areas to help service and safely repair the chainsaws in an all-out community cleanup effort.
Over the last decade, the Disaster Response Team has volunteered in numerous relief efforts.
"The work that firefighters and cleanup crews do in the aftermath of a natural disaster is crucial, and they need the right tools to get the job done," says Paul Tonnesen, CEO of Oregon Tool. "By sharpening chains and repairing chainsaws, we're leveraging our resources for a higher purpose — to spur an important aspect of the recovery in communities both for the people and their environment."
Oregon's Disaster Response Team is part of the company's "t.r.e.e. Initiative." The initiative expands on Oregon's core value of global stewardship and its devotion to making a positive impact on people, communities and landscapes around the world.
For more information about the t.r.e.e. Initiative and the Disaster Response Team, visit treeinitiative.oregontool.com.
