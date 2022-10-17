List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

PA Turnpike Reopened in Lehigh County Ahead of Schedule

Mon October 17, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Pennsylvania Turnpike


The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement.

The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County at milepost A59.20. Crews worked diligently over the 49 hours and the roadway was reopened 6 hours ahead of schedule. Every construction task involved in the process was accomplished smoothly, according to the commission.

The Turnpike used a proven engineering technique called Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) that allows workers to replace a bridge in one weekend rather than a year or more of construction. This successful bridge replacement is the fourth ABC project for the Turnpike.

For more information on the project, visit www.paturnpike.com/ABC.




Today's top stories

SouthEast Demolition & Environmental Services Razes Auburn Dorm

Mecalac's 136MRail Delivers Compact Performance to North American Market

$250M USACE Project Deepens Mississippi from Baton Rouge to Gulf of Mexico

JLG Expands Authorized Service Provider Network to Support Customers' Maintenance, Repair Needs

Company Wrench Offers Kundel Trench Safety Equipment

University of Virginia Kicks Off $130.5M Hotel/Conference Center Building Effort

FAE Holds Open House at Flowery Branch, Ga., HQ

URI Officials Begin Push for $100M Bond Passage to Build New Facilities



 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Turnpike Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA