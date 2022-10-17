The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement.

The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County at milepost A59.20. Crews worked diligently over the 49 hours and the roadway was reopened 6 hours ahead of schedule. Every construction task involved in the process was accomplished smoothly, according to the commission.

The Turnpike used a proven engineering technique called Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) that allows workers to replace a bridge in one weekend rather than a year or more of construction. This successful bridge replacement is the fourth ABC project for the Turnpike.

For more information on the project, visit www.paturnpike.com/ABC.

