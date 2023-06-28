List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Pat DiCicco, Eagle Power Sales Representative, Passes Away

    Wed June 28, 2023 - Northeast Edition #14
    CEG


    In January 2021, Pat DiCicco celebrated a major milestone— 50 years working for CASE Power & Eagle Power.
    In January 2021, Pat DiCicco celebrated a major milestone— 50 years working for CASE Power & Eagle Power. “Pat, all is good, and everything will be OK. We love you too Bud,” said his friends and colleagues at Eagle Power. The annual Montgomeryville, Pa., Christmas decorating party was always an event where Pat DiCicco’s personality and dedication would shine.

    With tremendous sadness, Eagle Power & Equipment announced the sudden passing of a beloved member of their company, Pat DiCicco.

    Gifted with a tremendous heart and appreciation for others, there is hardly anyone in the industry working in the Delaware Valley whom he has not touched in his more than 50-year career, said the company.

    Born in the Philadelphia area in 1947, Mr. DiCicco started as an assistant parts manager of State Equipment Corp. in 1967. Seeking to move into capital equipment sales, he joined CASE Power Equipment in 1971 as a trencher salesman. His attention to the needs of customers allowed him to take responsibility over a full CASE line territory in 1973. He was one of the many who formed the independent Eagle Power and Equipment in 1996 after the company's purchase by Jerry McDonald. Throughout it all he was the personal connection customers had with the brand and organization — always greeting folks with a smile, a joke and an unwavering commitment to doing right by them, said the company.

    To his coworkers, Mr. DiCicco had always been a constant warm presence. Whenever he came into the office, everything changed a bit and became a little brighter and the mood a little lighter. He always seemed to be the main attraction at all the company's sales meetings, picnics and Christmas parties.

    "Pat [DiCicco] was an extraordinary man, an amazing salesman, a great friend and a mentor," said Matt McDonald, president of Eagle Power & Equipment. "Like all of us, I have many great Pat stories. But the thing I will always remember about Pat is how he always began and ended our conversations. He always started with ‘You good? Everything OK?' and ended with ‘I love you Bud.' It didn't matter what the conversation was about or if it was pleasant or an argument, they always began and ended the same way. The beauty of Pat was that he made you feel special, and that was your unique greeting and salutation."

    Mr. DiCicco was the beloved husband of Kathleen for 57 years, with whom he spent his life since they were childhood sweethearts. Together, they had four children and welcomed many grandchildren and great grandchildren into their family. He was a member of the Barren Hill Volunteer Fire Company for 30 years servicing such roles as a driver, safety officer and board trustee. One of his proudest responsibilities was being Santa during the company's annual Christmas runs.

    The company said, "Words cannot fully express what he meant to all who knew him. ‘Pat, all is good, and everything will be OK. We love you too Bud.'"

    About Eagle Power & Equipment

    Eagle Power has been the Delaware Valley's construction equipment leader for more than 25 years, representing leading manufacturers CASE, Kubota, and more. Eagle Power has locations in Montgomeryville, Pa., West Chester, Pa., and New Castle, Del.




