Pat Winer

Landoll Company LLC has added Pat Winer as district sales manager of the north central territory of the transportation products division. His primary responsibilities will be for sales, distribution and customer support in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Missouri and Montana. This area had previously been managed by Gary Dwerlkotte, who has announced his retirement.

Winer comes to Landoll with extensive experience in the truck, trailer and towing recovery industries. He founded Worldwide Equipment of Chicago in 2003 and remained an essential part of the organization following Pritchard Companies' acquisition in 2015.

Winer built and helped maintain a highly successful dealership selling trailers, wreckers and supplying quality customer service in the upper Midwest. He also spent time working for JerrDan and B and B Wreckers at the manufacturing level.

"We are excited to have Pat join our team," said Jim Ladner, sales manager of Landoll transportation products division. "Pat's experience working at the dealership level, managing sales and his working knowledge of the exact industries and customers that Landoll serves will add support to our marketing and customer service efforts. He will be working directly with end users and dealership staffs to improve their Landoll knowledge and experience.""

About Landoll Corporation

Landoll was established in 1963 and is a diversified manufacturer of equipment transport semi-trailers, material handling forklifts, agricultural tillage equipment and supplying military products to the United States and foreign militaries. Landoll products are sold and exported throughout North America and around the world.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

