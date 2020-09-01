Paul McCaffrey

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment, announced the appointment of Paul McCaffrey as director of product development and applications.

"Paul brings IROCK a wealth of experience in application, design and operational practices within materials processing equipment. With his engineering background and boots on the ground approach, he has demonstrated a track record of creating tremendous value to customers and distributors," said Chris Larson, general manager, IROCK Crushers.

"Aside from being the right fit culturally, we are elated to have Paul join the IROCK Leadership Team to help usher in this new era of innovation and optimization for the product line."

McCaffrey comes to IROCK with more than 15 years of product development, sales, service and technical support experience within the crushing and screening industry.

An extensive career path within the Terex Materials Processing division provided a platform for McCaffrey to excel and develop a reputation among customers and distributors as a subject matter expert in application and operational practices. Most recently, he was technical support and service manager at Terex Finlay. Prior to that, he was a territory sales representative of Powerscreen.

McCaffrey will be accountable for leading the overall design development, optimization and performance of the IROCK product line. With his extensive product knowledge, McCaffrey will further bolster IROCK's expertise in crushing, screening and conveying both internally and externally. He will be tasked to provide technical solutions that enhance overall customer service, satisfaction and dealer profitability.

"I couldn't be happier to join the IROCK team. I really enjoy this industry and working with the customers and dealers on their specific crushing and screening applications. I'm looking forward to further enhancing the IROCK product lineup, launching innovative new products and having a hand in the overall growth and profitability of the company," said McCaffrey.

For more information, call 216/385-0766, email pmccaffrey@irockcrushers.com or visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.