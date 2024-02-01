A major extension of Massachusetts's Peabody Independence Greenway was discussed by city and state officials during a virtual public hearing Jan. 30. The proposed project is to include a pair of pedestrian bridges, with one spanning over U.S. Highway 1.

The new bridges and their trails are the second segment of a two-part, $21.5 million effort to extend the Greenway and connect it to the Border to Boston Trail, a 70-mi. path that connects about 20 cities and towns between Boston and the New Hampshire border.

According to a Jan. 31 report in the Salem News, the $14 million Greenway segment in Peabody is slated to start at Lt. Ross Park off Johnson Street and connect to the existing trailhead at Peabody Road off Lowell Street via two new pedestrian bridges and a shared-use path that is 10 to 12 ft. wide and approximately 1.25 mi. long.

Plans call for the construction of a 229-ft., single span steel pedestrian structure with two smaller single spans on either side to begin near the Boston Sports Club on U.S. 1 in Peabody and end near the Hallmark building on the other side of the highway.

With the bridge, the extended path will run along the abandoned railway off Lowell Street and continue under Interstate 95 through a separated path that eventually crosses Proctor Brook on a second steel pedestrian bridge, spanning 179 ft., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Brendan Callahan, the city of Peabody's assistant planning director, told the Salem News Jan. 30 that the trail extension project is expected to begin construction in December 2025 before likely wrapping up by fall 2027.

Completed Greenway Extension to Provide Many Benefits

The Greenway project's second segment, costing $7.5 million, will extend the trail from the Lahey Medical Clinic at the Northshore Mall to the Endicott Street Bridge and add an 80-ft.-long timber bridge and a new 540-ft. timber boardwalk across the stretch of Proctor Brook in that area.

That 1.3 mi. portion of the extension is scheduled to see construction get under way this November, with an expected duration of one year, Callahan noted.

Once both sections of the Greenway are completed, they will create a 9-mi. path connecting many of Peabody's neighborhoods and add nearly 3 mi. more to the existing length.

"The Peabody independence Greenway has been one of the true jewels of our city and it's utilized by thousands of people each year," said Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt at the start of the Jan. 30 meeting. "To be able to now take the steps to do a couple of extensions is very meaningful."

In a memo shared with the Peabody City Council, Callahan wrote that the Greenway's extensions will provide safe routes to schools, open spacious areas like Marble Meadow, Proctor Brook and Crystal Lake, and lead to historic spots around town like the Jacobs Cemetery and Giles Corey Memorial.

In addition, he added, "The Greenway provides public health benefits, economic and alternative transportation benefits, and provides a source of community pride and identity. The Greenway provides people of all ages with an attractive, safe, accessible and no-cost destination to cycle, walk or jog."

Peabody Officials, Residents Hear MassDOT's Insights

MassDOT officials also were on hand for the Jan. 30 meeting to share their insights into how the construction of a new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 and an extended path along Lowell Street will affect traffic flow and local abutters, the Salem News reported.

Crews will have to permanently move existing overhead utilities running on both sides of U.S. 1 underground where the new pedestrian bridge is set to be constructed. Additionally, shoulders and lanes may need to be closed on both sides of the highway during the day and will be completely shut down for night work, explained the state agency's representatives.

MassDOT also told Peabody's municipal officials and residents:

Lowell Street will stay open while construction is under way, but drivers should expect lane and shoulder closures there too. Material laydown will require restricted access through the Hallmark property.

Access to businesses and homes along Lowell Street also will remain open, as will access to Peabody Road and the cemetery located there.

Construction crews will create a single through/left turn lane and dedicated right turn lane to U.S. 1 traffic traveling eastbound on Lowell Street during construction.

A signalized pedestrian crossing will be added near the U.S. 1 northbound off-ramp right turn lane along Lowell.

A wider traffic island for pedestrians where the Peabody Independence Greenway crosses Lowell, and traffic signals in the street's corridor will be improved for better traffic flow and pedestrian access to the trail.

No detours on U.S. 1 or Lowell Street will be required during the construction project.

In addition, the city needs to obtain a secure right-of-way for some privately owned properties abutting the proposed extension near U.S. 1. Peabody officials plan to contact these property owners directly and explain proposed effects of the project to each one.

MassDOT also explained that the city may ask for the right-of-way to be donated, but owners are entitled to an appraisal, review of the appraisal, and just compensation.

Peabody Secures Almost All the Money Needed for Project

The Salem News noted that at its Jan. 9 meeting, Peabody's Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously to award $500,000 of the city's Open Space Fund to the Greenway project.

Once the request is approved by the City Council, the award will fund 75 percent of the design for the U.S. 1 and Lowell Street connector segment of the Greenway project, including the new pedestrian bridge proposed for that site.

So far, about $1.2 million from the city's Community Preservation Act funds have gone to this trail's extension effort since a feasibility study for the project kicked off in fiscal year 2018.

According to Callahan's memo, Peabody has secured another roughly $23 million in funding for the project from state and federal agencies, along with an initial $28,000 donation from the Soloman Foundation in 2018.

The Greenway project still needs to go before the Peabody Conservation Committee for approval because the extension will be partially located in a wetlands area.

