List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Pennsylvania Turnpike Bridge Projects Under Way On Both Ends of State

    Wed January 31, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Pennsylvania Turnpike & LevittownNow.com


    Big Beaver Boulevard (SR-0018) reconstruction has begun. The Turnpike’s online project page notes that construction is still expected to be fully completed in September 2027 on the $294 million multiphase project.
    Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Turnpike
    Big Beaver Boulevard (SR-0018) reconstruction has begun. The Turnpike’s online project page notes that construction is still expected to be fully completed in September 2027 on the $294 million multiphase project.

    Folks who drive near the Beaver River Bridge Replacement Project are beginning to notice that construction of the new span in Beaver County, Pa., is now under way.

    Pennsylvania Turnpike officials noted Jan. 30 that the contractor is currently drilling shafts and building new abutment footings, pier footings and columns. Additionally, earthwork and drainage work continue to allow for the wider road and the new interchange ramps being constructed.

    Accordingly, Turnpike travel lanes have been shifted southward to accommodate the new bridge and roadway construction, located in far western Pennsylvania.

    In addition, a temporary ramp configuration has been established since November that impacts eastbound traffic going on and off the Pa. Turnpike/Interstate 76 and Pa. Highway 18/Big Beaver Boulevard to allow for the construction of a new interchange system.

    Meanwhile, Big Beaver Boulevard reconstruction also has gotten under way. Traffic is currently using one lane in each direction on the southbound side of the roadway, with northbound traffic utilizing a cross-over.

    On the east side of the Beaver River, River Road will be reduced intermittently to a single lane controlled by flaggers to allow for access to the construction site. Nearby, Thompson Run Road has been closed since last July, with a short detour posted until it reopens this summer.

    The Turnpike's online project page notes that construction is still expected to be fully completed in September 2027 on the $294 million multiphase project.

    It involves the total reconstruction and widening of 2 mi. of the Turnpike's east-west mainline, between Mileposts 12 and 14, nearest the I-76/Exit 13 Beaver Valley interchange, leading south to Beaver Falls and north to Ellwood City.

    Turnpike Bridge Project Near Philadelphia Advances

    On the opposite end of the state, a project to build a new Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge over the Neshaminy Creek and Newportville Road on the northeast end of Philadelphia is moving forward, LevittownNow.com reported Jan. 29.

    Designated by the Pa. Turnpike Commission as its "D30" corridor, the planned bridge replacement in Bristol Township and Bensalem Township is part of a larger project to widen and reconstruct the toll road from Bensalem Boulevard to the Interstate 95 flyover connection.

    The state commission said the stretch is being expanded from a four-lane to a six-lane divided highway and will add infrastructure for future connection ramps to highways, erect new sections of sound walls and install stormwater management facilities.

    It is all part of the Turnpike's $1 billion modernization of the decades-old highway system in Lower Bucks County.

    The commission said the Notice to Proceed for the start of the construction came last fall. With a 3-year project duration, the estimated completion is the end of 2026.

    Recently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Turnpike Commission announced a planned road closure ahead of the new bridge project.

    From Feb. 12 through 16, Newportville Road will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road. During those hours, traffic will be redirected to Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road as alternative routes.

    PennDOT advises motorists to allow additional travel time when passing near the construction area due to anticipated delays.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 Interchange Project now directly connects the two major highways. One of the goals of the effort is to reduce congestion on local Bucks County roadways as well as improve the flow of traffic in the Philadelphia region and along the entire East Coast.




    Today's top stories

    JV Cuts Timeline On $160M Michigan Bridge

    Construction Job Openings Remain Elevated in December, Says ABC

    Ohio's SR 8 Bridge Replacement Under Way After Three-Year Delay

    JCB Re-enters North America Paving Market With CT160, CT260 Compaction Machines

    Mosites Modernizes Tuscarora Tunnels

    Major Highway Project in North Smithfield, R.I., Progressing On Time, On Budget

    BCA Announces 2024 Board of Directors and Officers

    AGCMN Honors Leadership, Safety, Diversity, Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Turnpike Roadwork






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA