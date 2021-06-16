The Traverse T1056X was engineered on Pettibone’s next gen X-Series platform, providing a combination of rugged dependability, simplified maintenance, intuitive operation and clear sightlines for enhanced visibility.

Pettibone's Traverse T1056X telehandler, the first 10,000-lb.-capacity Traverse model in its X-Series lineup features a traversing boom carriage with the capability to move loads by traveling horizontally.

This exclusive feature allows operators to safely place loads at full lift height without needing to coordinate multiple boom functions, according to the manufacturer.

The T1056X has a specified lift height of 56 ft. 6 in. and the landing height is identical, due to its horizontal sliding boom. Traditional fixed boom pivots typically have a true landing height that is several feet less than the promoted lift height, as the operator must account for withdrawing the forks out of the load with enough rearward travel for the fork tips to clear the landing zone, Pettibone said.

The traversing boom of the T1056X provides up to 70 in. of horizontal boom transfer, which extends its maximum forward reach to 45 ft. 10 in. Delivering a maximum load capacity of 10,000 lbs., the telehandler is powered by a 117-hp Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier 4 Final diesel engine. Mounted on a side pod, the engine offers easy service access while allowing excellent curbside visibility and ground clearance of 18 in.

The Traverse T1056X was engineered on Pettibone's next gen X-Series platform, providing a combination of rugged dependability, simplified maintenance, intuitive operation and clear sightlines for enhanced visibility.

Drivetrain and axles have been optimized to provide greater tractive effort with minimal tradeoff on top end speed. A pintle hitch mount adds versatility for towing. Built for use on rough terrain, the unit offers full-time 4-wheel-drive with limited-slip front axle differential. Tight steer angle capability provides an efficient turning radius of 14 ft. 4 in. The Dana VDT12000 Powershift transmission offers three speeds, forward and reverse.

Pettibone's hydraulics continue to deliver increased controllability and overall operating feel, while enhancing efficiency and cycle speeds. Cylinder cushioning dampens the end of strokes — both extending and retracting — to avoid the wear-and-tear of hard, jarring stops, while also helping prevent the potential spilling of a load.

The T1056X uses a single lift cylinder that improves operator sight-lines, and has twin hydraulic lines for tilt and auxiliary plumbing.

Featuring formed boom plates and less welding, the machine's 4-section boom offers greater strength while reducing weight. The design also minimizes boom deflection for better control and accuracy when placing loads.

Boom overlap has been nearly doubled from previous models to provide smoother operation and reduce contact forces on wear pads, thereby extending service life. A bottom-mounted external extend cylinder further reduces the load on wear pads by up to 50-percent. This cylinder location also provides greatly improved service access to internal boom components. Heavy-duty extension chains help ensure stable boom functions and longevity. Service is further simplified by fastener-less wear pads.

The operator cab maintains Pettibone's ergonomic seat, pedal, joystick and steering wheel positions. An analog/LCD gauge cluster comes standard. An optional 7-in. digital display with integrated back-up camera also is available. The cab also offers enhanced climate control, flat bolt-in glass, split door design, openable rear window, USB accessory plug, lockable storage under the seat, and water-resistant components for easy interior washdown.

All-steel fuel and hydraulic tanks are built to resist damage. The 30-gal. fuel tank offers ample volume for a full day's work at 100-percent load, and the lockable fuel-fill is in a clean, accessible location. Other features include non-tensioned boom hoses, split-system electrical circuit panels, a 12-volt accessory plug in the engine bay, and heavy-duty bright LED lighting.

Additional options include a sling hook for additional load security, solid or foam-filled tires, and a wide variety of attachments, including a 10-ft. tower that can extend the machine's lift height beyond 66 ft.

For more information, call 800/467-3884 or visit www.gopettibone.com.

