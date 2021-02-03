(L-R) are Bruce Harrod, Aspen Equipment sales manager; David Phillips; and Todd Foster, president of Aspen Equipment at ConExpo 2020.

Aspen Equipment announced that David Phillips will be joining the company as the truck equipment territory manager for Iowa and Nebraska.

Phillips brings more than 10 years of experience to the position, selling sign trucks and boom trucks throughout the United States, Canada and Latin/South America. He already is familiar with some of the team at Aspen Equipment in his role as Palfinger's Midwest regional sales manager of the PAL Pro mechanics truck and PSC Crane product lines.

In his new role, Phillips said he is "looking forward to working directly with equipment buyers and operators, having previously worked at the manufacturer/distributor level."

Phillips will draw on his years in the truck equipment industry and his familiarity of the region to promote Aspen Equipment and its capabilities for building and supplying equipment trucks.

"I'll be able to bring strong product knowledge to the territory and be able to directly manage the buying process to ensure that my customers are getting [the] best solution for their business," said Phillips.

"The people at Aspen have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Phillips throughout his many years in the industry," said Todd Foster, president of Aspen Equipment. "Over that time, David's professionalism, positive attitude and unwavering customer service have always impressed. I am thrilled to have him join the Aspen Team and look forward to the success he will bring to the organization and our Iowa and Nebraska customers."

Aspen Equipment, headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., with branches in Iowa and Nebraska, carries equipment trucks for construction, railroads, electric utilities, government, mining and tree care industries.

For more information, call 800/888-7671 or visit aspenequipment.com.

