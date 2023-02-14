Demolition and construction will begin this summer, with an expected project completion slated for December 2024. (Rendering courtesy of Pinkerton Academy)

The Pinkerton Academy board of trustees recently announced plans to construct a new building to replace the social studies wing at the high school in Derry, N.H., the Eagle-Tribune reported Feb. 10.

"The current building does not meet the growing needs of the programs housed there and was identified as an area of concern in the school's most recent reaccreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges [NEASC]," according to a Pinkerton press release.

The structure set for replacement was built in the early 1970s as a temporary building to meet the classroom needs of a growing student population. But 50 years later, the current social studies building has gone well beyond its projected lifespan.

Demolition and construction will begin this summer, with an expected project completion slated for December 2024.

Eckman Construction Co., from Bedford, N.H., will be in charge of erecting the new, three-story, 30,275-sq.-ft. classroom building, about 5,000 sq. ft. more than the old wing.

Pinkerton Academy noted on its website that the project will cost almost $21 million. That estimated figure includes the construction of the new building, demolition of the existing wing and site work needed during and after the new social studies classroom structure is built.

The current building houses eight classrooms as well as two year-round special education programs. In recent years, though, these programs have seen an increase in the number of students and the variety of their needs, Pinkerton officials said. Adding the space requirements conducive to the lives and learning needs of those students will be a central focus of the new construction, according to the school.

The project was designed so that:

The first floor of the new building will house the school's five ACT program classrooms, and 10 specialized spaces, including the ACT office, a nurse's office, and rooms for speech, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

Another seven classrooms will be located on the second floor — four for the NECC program and three for social studies learning. In addition, five more specialized spaces — four student breakout rooms and one teachers' room — have been planned.

The new building's third floor will have eight social studies classrooms and a pair of specialized spaces set aside: a teachers' room and an office for the department head.

The design and look of the new expansion to the Pinkerton Academy will match the architecture and look of other buildings on campus, according to the school.

"The design of the building and location is done in a cost-effective way to not only meet NEASC accreditation requirements, but also, and most importantly, meet the current and future needs of the programs that it will house — while also having the flexibility for expansion in the future should the need arise," Pinkerton said on its website.

The Eagle-Tribune, covering the Merrimack Valley of southern New Hampshire, noted the student-centered project is the result of the leadership and commitment of Pinkerton Academy's board of trustees, along with years of partnership with school administration, faculty, and staff.

Pinkerton currently serves approximately 3,200 students with 530 employees, and is the high school of record for the southeastern New Hampshire communities of Derry, Chester, Hampstead, Auburn, Candia and Hooksett.

