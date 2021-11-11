To better serve its customers in the Carolinas and beyond, Pinnacle Cranes, the dealer of Link-Belt cranes and Manitex boom trucks, has opened a spacious new facility in Midland, N.C., just a few minutes outside of Charlotte.

The 20,000-sq.-ft. building sits on 10 acres and features two services bays with two, 10-ton Kone overhead cranes. The shop can accommodate three or four cranes depending on their size, and the office portion is approximately 4,500 sq. ft.; the parts area is 1,500 sq. ft. and the service portion is 9,000 sq. ft.

Pinnacle Cranes offers new crane inventory and maintains a large rental fleet along with having an experienced parts and service team. Link-Belt has consistently named Pinnacle Cranes a top five dealer,

Pinnacle Cranes is the authorized dealer in North and South Carolina for Link-Belt cranes, Manitex boom trucks, Magni rotating telehandlers and Shuttlelift industrial carry deck cranes. Pinnacle maintains a large crane rental fleet and new crane inventory, which allows timely delivery. The company also offers full product support through its knowledgeable parts and service teams.

For more information, visit www.pinnaclecranes.com. CEG

