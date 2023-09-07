The Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association (Pioneer EDA) said it has partnered with farm equipment dealers throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to provide $152,250 in scholarships to both existing and future dealership employees.

These scholarships went to 102 students during the 2022-23 school year, with $102,000 attributed to Pioneer EDA and $50,250 from participating dealers, the organization said.

Pioneer EDA has been providing equipment dealers with funds for over 24 years to help students attend school for training that is applicable to dealers' needs.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

