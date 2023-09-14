Graeme Robertson has a fleet of compact, yet powerful Bobcat equipment.

In the dynamic world of construction and contracting, Graeme Robertson shaped his journey with innovation and determination. Known for his natural affinity with machines, Robertson established G.J.R. Contracting, an enterprise deeply rooted in Manitoba, Canada's landscape.

Since embracing the mantle of business ownership 12 years ago, Robertson's vision crystallized as he carved out a path forward with a compact, yet powerful fleet of Bobcat equipment. From the onset, his goal was to orchestrate a nimble and productive venture throughout the year, all the while wearing the badge of a one-person team.

The "power of one" philosophy resonated deeply with Robertson. The idea of sidestepping managerial roles and dedicating himself to hands-on work shaped his outlook. His commitment? Propel his business forward by personally tending to customer needs and ensuring their satisfaction. This bespoke approach infused his projects with a personal touch, each a testament to his unwavering dedication.

"I never wanted to manage anyone," Robertson said, "so, I look for ways to keep the business moving forward with work I can do for customers myself and making sure they're happy when I'm done."

Succeeding in Winnipeg's competitive construction industry as a solo entrepreneur demanded a strategic approach. Robertson's strategy embodied simplicity and effectiveness — start small, stay agile and cultivate relationships with customers and suppliers. This philosophy gave birth to five guiding principles, anchoring his journey in advanced compact equipment while maintaining a progressive momentum.

Equipment Diversity: Robertson understood the art of equipment fusion. Upon initially starting his business, his fleet included a Bobcat E35 excavator, a T650 compact track loader and an arsenal of attachments. He has since transitioned his T650 to the Bobcat T76 compact track loader and also purchased the Bobcat ZT3500 zero-turn mower. His expertise allowed him to demolish structures, break concrete with precision, and leave no trace behind. In essence, his array of equipment played the role of an extra pair of hands, only these hands were made of steel.

"I can completely disassemble a building with my clamp, and my breaker is so strong that I can bust the concrete out from underneath it," Robertson said. "I can load it all up in a bin, leaving the site looking like nothing was ever there. Having diverse equipment can be like having an extra person around."

Embracing Leasing: Leasing emerged as a strategic choice, not just for car aficionados but for fleet upgrades as well. Robertson found leasing to be an attractive option. The financial practicality and the comprehensive tax benefits aligned seamlessly with his business aspirations.

"The lease is a lot more feasible for the business and is a full write-off for me," Robertson said. "It was a massive drop in my payment, and I've got the extended warranty, so it's all right there."

Rental: Bridging Gaps: The rhythm of construction work often demands quick fixes for specific tasks. Robertson found a solution in rentals — a way to supplement his core fleet with equipment and attachments tailored to unique projects. Rentals ensured operational efficiency, allowing him to seamlessly tackle diverse jobsite challenges.

"I'll rent any piece of equipment I don't have because I can get it very quickly and easily to fill that void for the equipment I'm not running every day," Robertson said.

Technology in Action: The integration of technology elevated Robertson's solitary endeavors. The Bobcat depth check guidance system became his digital companion, aiding precise excavations and grading. This technology replaced the need for external laser guidance and an extra pair of hands.

"I want to see my depth or grade instead of having somebody hold the laser for me," Robertson said. "It's all right there on the monitor in front of me, so I can just keep my eyes on the job."

Fitting Comfort: Robertson's journey highlighted the importance of operator comfort. For tall operators like himself, finding equipment that accommodates their stature and long workdays is crucial. He emphasized the need to test the fit by climbing into the cab and assessing the ergonomics.

"I'm 6-foot, 5-inches tall," Robertson said. "My R-Series E35 has more legroom and better visibility than my previous E35. Those are the two major things I like the most about it."

Robertson's narrative paints a picture where equipment and attachments evolve into steadfast business partners. In a world of teamwork and collaboration, Robertson's journey stands as a beacon of the potential within a single individual.

As the construction landscape continues its evolution, his tale resonates as an inspiration, highlighting the impact one person can have when armed with determination, innovation and the right fleet to get the job done. Through his journey, Robertson underscores the notion that a resolute spirit, a focused vision and a commitment to pushing boundaries can create ripples of transformation in the construction industry.

