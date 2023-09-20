Four new branch locations have been added in the desert states: three full-service sales and support centers and one fully stocked parts warehouse. (PMC photo)

When Power Motive Corp., a long time Colorado Komatsu dealer, expanded its territory to include Arizona and New Mexico and far west Texas last year, that was clearly not the end of the story. The company knew that it needed to increase its support and sales capabilities significantly in the newly acquired territory, and that process is well under way.

Four new branch locations have been added in the desert states: three full-service sales and support centers and one fully stocked parts warehouse.

According to Chris Wilkes, vice president of sales and marketing of PMC, the new branches in Tucson, Ariz., Chandler, Ariz., and Bloomfield, N.M. are full line locations that will have full-service capabilities.

"They will have parts, service and rental availability for all products we represent," Wilkes said. "We are running ahead of schedule on our original business plan to have full-service facilities in strategic locations in Arizona and New Mexico."

In addition to Komatsu, PMC represents Bomag, Superior Broom, Terramac and Rubble Master in Arizona.

A centrally located parts warehouse in Phoenix also has opened recently.

In New Mexico, the Bloomfield branch is a "strategic effort to support the entire Four Corners market with a full-service facility," according to Wilkes. The facility encompasses 20 acres with more than 40,000 sq. ft. of service, parts, training area and administrative offices.

The branch also stocks OEM and aftermarket aggregate parts (screens, cone liners, etc.) to serve the mining industry in the region.

Eleven new service technicians at the Bloomfield, Chandler and Tucson locations are a reminder that customer support continues to be paramount at PMC and people are key to keeping customers' machines moving.

"We have been very fortunate to have some of the best parts, service and sales personnel join the Power Motive team," Wilkes said of the recent new hires. "These facilities combined with the capabilities and passion of our team members will allow PMC to take care of the local customers. We represent the best products in the industry and when you combine that with strong support and a company like Power Motive that is committed to the industry, I don't think you will see anything but long-term positive results," he added.

Power Motive President Mac Blount was equally enthusiastic about the progress the company has made in the new territory.

"We are thrilled to be Arizona," Blount said. "As a heavy equipment distributor, we are committed to providing top-notch solutions that empower businesses that utilize our products and support. Seeing them succeed drives us and we take pride in being their reliable partner in their journey to achieve their goals.

"We are actively adding more branches in key markets," he added. "We are ramping up our product support and sales capabilities and we have restructured and added additional management to fit the needs of a larger company. We have added best-in-class manufactures to represent in Arizona and are in discussion with several others about representing their products in the additional territory. There is much to do, but we are making excellent progress."

New full-service facilities on the west side of Metro Phoenix and in northern Arizona are expected to be the next additions, according to Blount.

The new PMC locations are:

5052 S 40th St., Phoenix, Ariz.; Dan Burget — regional vice president.

25015 S McQueen Rd., Chandler, Ariz.; Tim Norwalk — service manager.

3300 E Michigan St., Tucson Ariz.; Harley Carter — service manager.

3100 N 1st St., Bloomfield, N.M.; Travis Sutherlin — service manager.

The branches join existing facilities in El Paso, Texas; Carlsbad and Albuquerque, N.M.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Milliken, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Durango, Colo.

"These new branches are very much in line with our vision framework developed several years ago," Blount said.

"We are extremely excited about our future," Blount added. "We have a talented and committed team at PMC and are driven to accomplish great things. We have strong relationships with our vendors and are looking forward to growing their market presence in the additional territory."

About Power Motive Corp

Currently in its seventh decade of supporting the needs of heavy equipment contractors in the western region, Power Motive sells and services leading equipment lines including Komatsu, Takeuchi, Bomag, Astec and Sakai.

The company operates 13 locations in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. CEG

