PowerVac Allows for Excavation Without Vacuum Truck

Tue August 23, 2022 - National Edition #18
CEG


The PowerVac is capable of sucking up solids, semi-solids and liquids and storing them in compact holding tanking until it is time to dump. Lorusso is working with JRMS to add more United States dealers of the PowerVac line. For rail track construction and maintenance, the PowerVac provides easy removal of ballast during tie replacement work in restricted locations and removal of fouled ballas. The PowerVac is available in two models to accommodate a wide range of excavator carrier sizes –1.1 mini and the 3.0.

Originally developed for the rail industry in Denmark, the JRMS PowerVac enables users to excavate quickly, cleanly and precisely without the need for a separate vacuum truck.

Available in two models to accommodate a wide range of excavator carrier sizes – the PowerVac 1.1 mini and the PowerVac 3.0 — the PowerVac is capable of sucking up solids, semi-solids and liquids and storing them in compact holding tanking until it is time to dump.

The PowerVac 3.0 fits up to 15-ton excavators, while the PowerVac 1.1 mini fits 6 to 13-ton excavators, as well as backhoes, track loaders, wheel loaders and skid steers.

Available exclusively in the United States through Lorusso Heavy Equipment, this attachment is ideal for excavating for utility work, cleaning up wet areas around job sites, cleaning contaminated soils or cleaning up oil spills on top of water. For municipalities, the JRMS PowerVac is well suited for clean up sewers, storm drains, ditches and culverts.

For rail track construction and maintenance, the PowerVac provides easy removal of ballast during tie replacement work in restricted locations and removal of fouled ballas.

Designed with low maintenance in mind, PowerVac can lower operating costs and increase machine utilization, according to the manufacturer.

Lorusso is working with JRMS to add more United States dealers of the PowerVac line.

For more information, call 508/660-7600 or visit www.lhequip.com/powervac.




