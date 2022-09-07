The Seventh Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2022.

Free registration is now open for the annual event focused on the qualifications of crane operators and those who work with and around lifting equipment.

The Seventh Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2022, as a hybrid event to be held in person in Phoenix, Ariz., as well as via Zoom. For the fourth year in a row, Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA's Directorate of Construction, will provide the keynote address at the event.

"The presentation by Director Ketcham always provides a wealth of valuable information and gives attendees unique insights that they can apply in their work," said NCCCO Foundation Executive Director T.J. Cantwell.

As in previous years, additional speakers will provide information packed presentations in a variety of areas important to the load handling industry.

"We are excited to have industry experts discuss topics such as the recent and upcoming changes to B30 standards, common industry safety hazards and potential technology solutions, suicide prevention in construction, what's new in certification, what to expect at the 2023 CONEXPO and much more," said Cantwell.

There is no charge to attend the Industry Forum in person or virtually, but registration is required. Registration for the annual educational event is available at www.ncccofoundation.org/industry-forum/.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories