Photo courtesy of Scout Motors The new plant, located on a site about 20 mi. north of Columbia, is expected to open in 2027 and eventually employ up to 4,000 people.

Scout Motors Inc. celebrated the start of construction on its $2 billion electric truck and SUV plant in Blythewood, S.C., on Feb. 15 — not with a line of people in suits with shovels but with a nod to the company's gasoline-powered past.

A fleet of old Scout vehicles drove a brick from the site of the former factory in Fort Wayne, Ind., where the rugged, boxy precursors to SUVs were built in the 1960s and 1970s, to the site where the new Volkswagen Group-backed company is attempting to revive the brand. The brick will help build the foundation for the new production center.

The Associated Press reported that Scout officials believe the market for its $50,000 electric SUV is not with a futuristic appearance but with something resembling how the vehicles once looked. At the same time, though, they also will sport all the environmental and driving benefits of an electric vehicle.

"While we are honoring the hard-working heritage and the soul of Scout, we are ready for the future when it comes to production and technology," said Christian Vollmer, a member of Volkswagen's extended executive committee.

The new plant, located on a site about 20 mi. north of Columbia, is expected to open in 2027 and eventually employ up to 4,000 people if Scout Motors can hit its goal of making and selling 200,000 vehicles per year.

South Carolina offered $1.3 billion in incentives to Scout and plans to build a new interchange on Interstate 77 leading to the plant as well as a railroad bridge over the freeway and massive improvements to sewer, power and other surrounding roads. There are also state grants the company can use for whatever it needs to get production going, according to the AP.

The Scout Motors site will become the latest automotive factory in South Carolina, joining the BMW facility in Greer and both a Volvo factory and a Sprinter van plant near Charleston as the state continues its efforts to become an auto manufacturing hub, especially in the electric vehicle market.

Scott Keogh, Scout's president and CEO, promised an environmentally friendly plant when he spoke at the groundbreaking.

He and other Scout officials met later that day with hundreds of residents who live near the proposed facility to show them what the company was doing to protect the land and be a good neighbor.

"Today is less about construction and a building and more about a calling and a community," he explained. "We're here to celebrate the revitalization of an American icon and the reshoring of American jobs. On this land — with our hands and with our technology — we will build great vehicles."

Keogh also promised a fun electric vehicle that will not be like any other on the market.

"What we're doing here is relaunching an American icon," he said. "And we're doing it here in South Carolina."

New Plant to Update An American Classic

Scout Motors made gasoline-powered vehicles for about 20 years when International Harvester owned it. Production ended in 1980, but their shape and features continue to influence modern SUVs. Scouts also have enjoyed a niche fanbase of collectors ever since.

The groundbreaking ceremony honored Scout's hardworking heritage while celebrating the company's future plans and growth. The event featured several original Scout vehicles as well as a 3D model of the new production center and virtual content that brought the future factory to life.

The site spans approximately 1,600 acres, 1,100 of which will be occupied by the plant itself, Scout noted in a press release.

Bordered by I-77 and Blythewood Road, its strategic location is about 15 minutes from the state capital, but also within easy driving distance of other major regional cities and talent hubs, including Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville and Atlanta.

Additionally, the Scout factory's proximity gives it unrivaled access to major highways, the ports of Charleston and Savannah, and colleges and universities focused on automotive engineering.

"We could not be more proud to build our production center, workforce, and vehicles here in Blythewood," remarked Jan Spies, Scout Motors' chief production officer. "At our peak capacity, we plan to produce 200,000 vehicles a year here — that's 40 per hour."

According to the manufacturer, Scout's trucks and rugged SUVs will be built on a newly designed all-electric platform, engineered to deliver credible capability and off-road prowess with a focus on ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity, all-electric range and new digital features.

"Today's groundbreaking marks another milestone for Scout Motors and the entire state as we continue to move forward with this project that will supercharge the Midlands' economy," noted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. "We applaud Scout Motors for their commitment, which will continue to move South Carolina towards a future defined by innovation and prosperity."

Today's top stories