Photo courtesy of Ring Power Corporation David Alban

Ring Power Corporation, a leader in equipment sales, rental, parts and service, announced the appointment of David Alban as chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan. 11, 2024. This move comes as part of the company's strategic plan for continued growth and leadership excellence.

Alban, who currently serves as the president of Ring Power Corporation, will take on the additional role of CEO. In his expanded capacity, Alban will lead the company's efforts to navigate the dynamic business landscape and capitalize on emerging technologies.

Randal L. Ringhaver, the current chairman of Ring Power Corporation, will continue to provide valuable guidance and support to the leadership team, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained success for the company.

"Ring Power is positioned for a bright future, and David's appointment as CEO reinforces our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee development," said Ringhaver.

Alban has been an integral part of Ring Power since 2001, steadily progressing through various leadership roles. His experience in managing diverse business units and operations, combined with his strategic vision, makes him well-suited to leading Ring Power into its next phase of growth.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Ring Power Corporation. Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to provide exceptional service to our customers, create rewarding opportunities for our employees, and build on the solid foundation laid by Randal L. Ringhaver," said Alban.

In addition to his role as CEO, Alban was appointed co-principal of Ring Power Corporation alongside Ringhaver by Caterpillar Inc. in November 2021.

Today's top stories