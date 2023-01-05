List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchason Auctioneers Holds Retirement Sale in Tennessee

Thu January 05, 2023 - Southeast Edition #1
CEG


Ritchason Auctioneers held a retirement sale for Fish Construction on Dec. 10 in Lebanon, Tenn. Nearly 1,600 bidders attended, both onsite and online, to vie for 761 lots.

Bidders participated from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Australia and Nigeria, among others.

Ritchason Auctioneers was founded by Dewain Ritchason in 1989. The next generation, Brandon and Summer Ritchason, are now following his lead and handling the daily operations.

Located close to Nashville, Ritchason Auctioneers boasts an excellent location, customer service on both sides of the hammer, and award-winning auctioneers, including 2022 NAA International Junior Champion Auctioneer Jesse Garber. Ritchason Auctioneers hosts four quarterly onsite auctions and four online auctions throughout the year. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Ritchason Auctioneers hosts four quarterly onsite auctions and four online auctions throughout the year. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
Nearly 1,600 bidders turned out for the Dec. 10 auction. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
The bidders were lined up to register for Ritchason’s Dec. 10 auction. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
More than 700 items were up for bid. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
This Kubota SSV65 skid steer loader was ready for a new owner. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
A Takeuchi TL12V2 track loader was lined up and ready for the sale. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
A lineup of Case machinery was on the auction block. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
This Komatsu D65PX crawler dozer was ready to go. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)
Buyers looking for an articulated dump truck had an opportunity to bid on this Cat D250E. (Photo courtesy of Ritchason Auctioneers.)




Today's top stories

FDOT to Improve Travel for Planes, Trains, Automobiles

Chicago Celebrates Historical Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

New Jersey's Fort Monmouth Revealed as Site for Massive $848M Netflix Studio

Bobcat's S86, T86 Loaders Set New Industry Benchmarks

Intel Selects Bechtel for Phase I of New Albany Facilities

Lindy Paving Makes the Subgrade Using Unique Technique

Stone Building Company Builds Gardendale's 'Field of Dreams'

Thompson Energy Solutions Expands in Memphis, Welcomes Frank Carbajal



 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchason Auctioneers, Inc. Tennessee






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA