Ritchason Auctioneers held a retirement sale for Fish Construction on Dec. 10 in Lebanon, Tenn. Nearly 1,600 bidders attended, both onsite and online, to vie for 761 lots.

Bidders participated from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Australia and Nigeria, among others.

Ritchason Auctioneers was founded by Dewain Ritchason in 1989. The next generation, Brandon and Summer Ritchason, are now following his lead and handling the daily operations.

Located close to Nashville, Ritchason Auctioneers boasts an excellent location, customer service on both sides of the hammer, and award-winning auctioneers, including 2022 NAA International Junior Champion Auctioneer Jesse Garber. Ritchason Auctioneers hosts four quarterly onsite auctions and four online auctions throughout the year. CEG

