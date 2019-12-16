Ritchason Auctioneers Hosts Record-Setting Sale in Tenn.

On Dec. 7, Ritchason Auctioneers Company held a record-setting end-of-year auction at their permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn., featuring complete inventory dispersal for Authorized Equipment.

Authorized Equipment has been a well-respected staple in the Middle Tennessee heavy equipment rental business for many years. Their well-maintained fleet included 50-plus artic trucks, 60-plus excavators, dozers, skid steer loaders and more.

The bidders came from throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America and beyond. Many more registered to bid online. CEG