Ritchie Bros. Hosts Largest Auction Ever in Fort Worth

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Hosts Largest Auction Ever in Fort Worth

Wed June 17, 2020 - West Edition #13
CEG


Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest ever Fort Worth, Texas auction this week, selling close to 5,300 equipment items and trucks for $81+ million. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction was held with online-bidding only and set a new site bidder record in the process, registering 11,600+ people from 68 countries.

Approximately 93 percent of the equipment in the June 2 to 3 auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 43 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Australia, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates purchased 7 percent. Mobile app purchases made up 17 percent of total sales.

"We continue to break attendance records in 2020 — eclipsing 10,000 bidders for the first time in Texas — resulting in solid pricing across most equipment categories and record GTV in this week's Fort Worth auction," said Neal Black, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "We want to thank all our consignors and buyers for putting their trust in Ritchie Bros.

More than 20,000 PriorityBids were made in the Fort Worth auction — up 221 percent from the previous Fort Worth auction in March. A 2018 Freightliner CA126 Cascadia sleeper had more than 375 PriorityBids from 71 different bidders before it was sold by the live auctioneer.

Sales highlights in the Fort Worth auction included a 2013 Grove TMS900E 110-ton T/A T/A hydraulic truck crane that sold for US$420,000 to a buyer from Oregon; a 2019 John Deere 9570RX quadtrac track tractor that sold for $420,000 to a buyer from Texas; and a 2015 John Deere 1050K dozer that sold for $355,000 to a buyer from New Mexico. On Day Two of the auction the company sold 800+ truck tractors — the most ever in a single auction. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 65,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its auctions and marketplaces.

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

Auction Quick Facts
  • Total gross transactional value (GTV): $81+ million
  • Total registered bidders: 11,600+
  • Total lots sold: 5,290+
  • Number of sellers: 600+


Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers TEXAS