Onsite or online, Ritchie Bros. delivers the equipment industry's global auction each and every February in Orlando, Fla. In 2021, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its first ever 100 percent online Orlando mega auction, with brand new customer services. The auction will be held on Feb. 15 to 20, 2021.

"We are witnessing record online demand and strong pricing, with web traffic up 35 percent and online registrations up 71 percent," said Kari Taylor, president, North American sales, Ritchie Bros. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise in much of the United States and over the last 10 months we have proven our ability to deliver the same great results with 100 percent online auctions. By going all online we have been able to leverage new digital marketing tools to provide sellers certainty in uncertain times."

In 2020 Ritchie Bros. has seen website traffic increase by 35 percent to more than 27 million visits, while bidder registrations are up 71 percent to more than 817,000 registrations. Once online, buyers are extremely active, watchlisting more than 680,000 items and making more than 300,000 PriorityBids. As of late December, Ritchie Bros. has online buyers approved with more than $50 billion in purchasing power.

"Our Orlando auction site will still be open to facilitate in person inspections and onsite equipment needs," said Taylor. "Our Orlando mega auction will again feature a ‘Virtual Selling Option', as well as new enhancements that will further benefit both buyers and sellers — including video inspections on several asset categories; PriorityBid will open significantly earlier for increased customer convenience; and enhanced dynamic bidding for all timed auction items. Onsite or online, you can count on Ritchie Bros. to deliver an auction like no other."

Ritchie Bros.' annual February Orlando auction features more than 200 acres for equipment display. The February 2020 event featured more than 13,000 equipment items and attracted more than 18,000 bidders from 85 countries.

Companies and individuals looking to sell equipment and trucks in the February 2021 Orlando auction should contact their local sales representative or contact the Orlando site directly at 855/894-9533.

For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.