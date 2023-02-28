The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) has invited a representative of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to speak to its members at the organization's 2023 kick off business meeting March 23. The meeting will be held at Venuti's Restaurant, 2251 West Lake St., Addison, Ill.

The discussion will include used equipment highlights from 2022, along with a review of auction data collected from the February 2023 Florida auctions.

The timeline includes:

4:15 p.m. — business meeting registration begins

5:00 p.m. — cocktails and networking

6:00 p.m. — dinner

6:30 p.m. — program begins

Also on the agenda will be a "Right to Repair" update.

Those distributor individuals benefiting from this business meeting include distributor principals, sales management, used equipment management, product support management, used equipment salesmen and used equipment appraisers.

IED was created to safeguard, promote, foster and advance the interests of its members as distributors of construction machinery and related products. The association aims to increase the use of such products; encourage fair business methods; protect the industry against unfair and unjust burdens; and collect and disseminate pertinent data relative to the industry.

For more information, email Tom Stern ([email protected]) or visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG

Today's top stories