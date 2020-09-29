--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Opens New Branch in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Tue September 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #20
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co.’s new facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, features a 25,000 sq.-ft. building with 10 drive-through service bays.
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.’s new facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, features a 25,000 sq.-ft. building with 10 drive-through service bays.



Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) opened its new facility at 10740 High Life Court Southwest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 25,000 sq.-ft. building includes 10 drive-through service bays large enough to accommodate large aggregate, mining and construction equipment; an extensive parts warehouse; and administrative offices. The new branch replaces the company's old location on 16th Ave. SW, and all Cedar Rapids operations will move to the new facility.

The project is a reflection of the importance and potential growth opportunity of the eastern Iowa market.

"We are excited about this branch because we feel that it will allow us to better serve our customers in a region that is poised for significant growth," said Mike Sill II, chief executive officer.

Joe Schmidtlein, vice president of southern operations, noted that the completion of the Cedar Rapids branch is an indicator of the commitment RMS has to Iowa customers.

"By opening new buildings in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids within a short amount of time of one another, customers can see that we are dedicated to meeting their service needs. We are excited to offer two great new locations that give us the infrastructure and capabilities to be the best solutions provider in the region," Schmidtlein said.

The completion of the Cedar Rapids branch marks a culmination of recent Iowa expansion for RMS. The company opened a new Quad Cities branch in 2018, in addition to the Des Moines branch on Aug. 17, 2020.

Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and seven affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

RMS' business is anchored by its long relationship with Komatsu. Other brands represented include KPI-JCI, Epiroc, Sandvik, GOMACO, LeeBoy, Roadtec and Bomag.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.



