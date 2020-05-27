--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Rock Machinery Opens New, Larger Facility in Allenton, Wisconsin

Wed May 27, 2020 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


Located at 7675 Pamperin Way, the brand new 15,000 sq. ft. building is located on 10 acres. Rock Machinery Co., a field distributor offering equipment, parts, service and rentals, announced it has opened a new facility in Allenton, Wis. Rock Machinery stocks and services many popular brands. Rock Machinery offers replacement components and full-service repair on all makes and models used in the aggregate industry, including cone crushers, jaw crushers, screens, conveyers and more. Rock Machinery stocks and services many popular brands. A new office, service bay and 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse are some of the amenities of Rock Machinery’s new facility. “We strive to offer excellent service, competitive pricing and quick turnaround times to suit customer requests,” said Bryant Fazer, president and sales manager of Rock Machinery.

Rock Machinery Co., a field distributor offering equipment, parts, service and rentals, has opened a new facility in Allenton, Wis.

Located at 7675 Pamperin Way, the 15,000 sq. ft. building sits on 10 acres. A new office, service bay and 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse are some of the amenities. Perhaps the most prominent feature is a new repair facility with a 50,000-lb. capacity crane to better serve its customers.

"We have been renting space the last couple winters to complete repairs and it made good sense to invest in our own facility to continue to best service our customers," said Bryant Fazer, president and sales manager of Rock Machinery. "We appreciate the strong support from our customer base for repairs already cycling through the shop. We strive to offer excellent service, competitive pricing and quick turnaround times to suit customer requests."

Rock Machinery offers replacement components and full-service repair on all makes and models used in the aggregate industry, including cone crushers, jaw crushers, screens, conveyers and more.

The company also stocks and services many popular brands, including Telsmith, Kafka Conveyors, Rubble Master, CEMCO, Durex, Excel, EIW, Continental, PPI, Rim-Tec Castings, Spokane Industries, Eagle Foundry, Trio, Weir Minerals and more.

For more information, visit rockmachinery.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



