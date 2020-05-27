Rock Machinery Opens New, Larger Facility in Allenton, Wisconsin

Located at 7675 Pamperin Way, the brand new 15,000 sq. ft. building is located on 10 acres.

Rock Machinery Co., a field distributor offering equipment, parts, service and rentals, has opened a new facility in Allenton, Wis.

Located at 7675 Pamperin Way, the 15,000 sq. ft. building sits on 10 acres. A new office, service bay and 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse are some of the amenities. Perhaps the most prominent feature is a new repair facility with a 50,000-lb. capacity crane to better serve its customers.

"We have been renting space the last couple winters to complete repairs and it made good sense to invest in our own facility to continue to best service our customers," said Bryant Fazer, president and sales manager of Rock Machinery. "We appreciate the strong support from our customer base for repairs already cycling through the shop. We strive to offer excellent service, competitive pricing and quick turnaround times to suit customer requests."

Rock Machinery offers replacement components and full-service repair on all makes and models used in the aggregate industry, including cone crushers, jaw crushers, screens, conveyers and more.

The company also stocks and services many popular brands, including Telsmith, Kafka Conveyors, Rubble Master, CEMCO, Durex, Excel, EIW, Continental, PPI, Rim-Tec Castings, Spokane Industries, Eagle Foundry, Trio, Weir Minerals and more.

For more information, visit rockmachinery.com.

