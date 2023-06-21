Matt Foley

Roland Machinery announced it has hired Matt Foley as its new scrap and material handling specialist. Foley is based out of Roland's Bolingbrook, Ill., office and will cover the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Foley has 25 years of experience in the construction industry and is a member of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI). He has served in various capacities, starting off as a union laborer all the way up to business owner and everything in between. His area of expertise was primarily in the concrete sawing and demolition industry.

"This allowed me the opportunity to work with hundreds of different contractors and vendors throughout my career," said Foley.

"We are excited to have Matt on board as our scrap industry expert. Matt brings a resume that is rich in small business management and product knowledge. He is a welcome addition to the RMC team," said Michael McNamara, vice president and general manager of Roland Machinery.

Foley will be responsible for Roland's lines, including Komatsu, Fuchs and Tana North America.

"I have managed the purchasing of equipment in previous roles," said Foley. "This provides me insight into what the end user is looking for in their equipment supplier. Honesty and integrity are important to me, as well as having a knowledgeable team of product specialists, service professionals and support staff. It is our goal to continue servicing our customers long after the sale is completed. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the Roland Machinery team and I look forward to helping expand our presence in the scrap and material handling industry."

For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

