ROMCO Equipment, a Volvo Construction Equipment dealer that has been serving Texas for more than 60 years, is expanding its footprint in the Southwest with the acquisition of Sierra Machinery.

ROMCO and its parent company, SMT, have acquired 100 percent of Sierra Machinery, which has been the exclusive Volvo CE dealer in southwestern Texas and southern New Mexico. SMT is a global Volvo Group dealer with Volvo CE distribution in North America, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and more than 26 African countries.

"We thank the Sierra Machinery team for their partnership and commitment as a Volvo CE dealer," said Scott Young, acting president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "And we're happy to see this growth for ROMCO. They have been a valuable member of our dealer network for years, and I know they will continue to be great partners for us and for their new customers in their expanded territory."

ROMCO has been providing equipment and service in Texas since 1961 and, prior to the Sierra Machinery acquisition, had 14 locations across the eastern half of Texas. ROMCO offers new and used machines for a variety of applications, including construction, paving and aggregates.

"Sierra Machinery has been an employee-focused company offering premium products and outstanding customer support for over 40 years. These core values align with ROMCO Equipment, and we are excited to welcome Sierra Machinery and their customers into the ROMCO family," said ROMCO President Steve Passmore.

"We're thrilled to have Volvo CE as a partner as we take our dealership to the next level with this expansion. The acquisition of Sierra Machinery is an important step for ROMCO. This strategic move further strengthens our position in the industry and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive construction equipment solutions to our valued customers in the region."

SMT Holding CEO Jérôme Barioz added: "The expertise and experience of the dealership's talented team will be integrated into our existing operations, ensuring a seamless transition and continuation of the exceptional service that both companies are known for. SMT will bring its recognized industry leading systems and processes. Accessing ROMCO inventory and other resources will enable the full potential of both entities."

Maria Teran, who had been president and CEO of Sierra Machinery, will continue in a leadership role while ROMCO and Sierra integrate their operations.

"We look forward to working hand in hand with SMT and ROMCO to continue the excellent service and products we have been known for these 43 years. This team effort will afford our employees and customers the security, sustainability, and long-term assurances they deserve," Teran said.

