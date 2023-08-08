Charlie Clarkson (ROMCO photo)

ROMCO President Charlie Clarkson has announced his retirement after 46 years with the company.

Through his unwavering service, he helped transform ROMCO from a small enterprise into a formidable industry leader, leaving a profound impact on the lives of employees and the broader business community.

Clarkson's exceptional leadership and remarkable problem-solving skills have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of ROMCO, going from a company with two branches a few dozen employees into the larger, successful business it is today with 14 branches and more than 300 employees.

"After 46 years, I am retiring from ROMCO Equipment Co.," Clarkson wrote on social media. "It has been a great ride and I owe too many people to thank individually."

Clarkson joined the company as a young sales professional, driven by ambition and a passion for success. He climbed the company ladder going from sales to sales management to branch manager to ROMCO president. His ability to drive results and inspire those around him has made the business what it is today.

As he bids farewell to the business, he will always be remembered as the problem solver and deal maker.

