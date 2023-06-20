Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
    Rosen & Co., Buddy Barton Conduct June Auction in Cleveland

    Tue June 20, 2023 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held an auction on June 16 at its Cleveland auction equipment yard located at 16100 South Waterloo Road.

    The live and online auction drew a strong onsite presence while attracting active online bidding as well. Equipment up for bid included heavy construction equipment and ancillary equipment, landscape equipment, trucks, trailers, shipping containers and a wide variety of skid steer attachments.

    The company has an online only landscape company retirement auction scheduled for June 25 and an online-only sale in Detroit, Mich., on June 30 featuring crane trucks, JCB telehandlers and more. For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

    Rosen & Company’s Sheila Rosen and Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctioneers stayed busy making sure that everything ran smoothly. (CEG photo)
    Auctioneer Austin Miller calls out the bids. (CEG photo)
    Uri Construction’s Uri Schulgasser looks over the mini-excavators. (CEG photo)
    Mike and Jackie Grgat of Tri-State Management consider a bid on shipping containers. (CEG photo)
    Andy Gray of AG1 Enterprises, who had a truck in the auction, was on hand in search of equipment bargains. (CEG photo)
    Sheila Rosen, along with husband Marvin Schiff and daughter Hallie Schiff, takes in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
    R. Markel Construction’s father-and-son team, Randy Markel Sr. (L) and Randy Markel Jr., were pleased to have landed the winning bid on several pieces of equipment. (CEG photo)




