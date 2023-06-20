Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held an auction on June 16 at its Cleveland auction equipment yard located at 16100 South Waterloo Road.

The live and online auction drew a strong onsite presence while attracting active online bidding as well. Equipment up for bid included heavy construction equipment and ancillary equipment, landscape equipment, trucks, trailers, shipping containers and a wide variety of skid steer attachments.

The company has an online only landscape company retirement auction scheduled for June 25 and an online-only sale in Detroit, Mich., on June 30 featuring crane trucks, JCB telehandlers and more. For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

Today's top stories