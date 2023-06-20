Stanley H. Rosen

Stanley H. Rosen of Beachwood, Ohio, passed away on June 11, 2023, at the age of 91. He was the second-generation owner of Rosen & Co. Inc. Auctioneers in Cleveland, Ohio.

Born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Pueblo, Colo., Mr. Rosen excelled in his career as an auctioneer, real estate broker and machinery appraiser. With dedication and determination, he made significant contributions to his field and lead the way for the third generation to continue the business which his great uncles, Gus and Ralph Rosen, started in Cleveland in 1917. They became well-known throughout the Midwest, attaining an enviable reputation for fair dealing, hard work, integrity and perseverance.

Mr. Rosen continued to grow the business under those principles. His commitment to excellence was an inspiration to all, and he will be remembered for his remarkable achievements.

Beyond his professional endeavors, he had a passion for music and graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in music education. Early on, he was a high school band teacher/director and later in life played in several concert bands. Whether he was making music or calling an auction, he approached everything with enthusiasm and a zest for life.

He was a loving husband to his late wife Ida, and father to Joel (Claire) Rosen, Sheila (Marvin) Schiff, Jay (Diane) Rosen. He also is survived by grandchildren Carly, Hannah, Eric (Jessica), Hallie and Dr. Goje (grand dog), and his great-grandson Parker. He also will be missed by former son-in-law Gary (Courtney) Friedman, and his caregivers Angie, LeWanna, Connie and Marcia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, Beachwood Kollel or American Cancer Association in his memory. CEG

