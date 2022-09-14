List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Rosen, Buddy Barton Hold Quarterly Consignment Auction

Wed September 14, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held its live and online Summer Quarterly Consignment Auction featuring heavy equipment, commercial trucks, trailers and support equipment in Cleveland on Sept. 8. The auction drew a crowd of onsite bidders competing with active online equipment buyers for the winning bids.

In operation for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company is currently helmed by fourth generation Sheila Rosen. Noted for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items in the northeast Ohio region, Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions calls out the bids as the company's lead auctioneer.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com. CEG

(L-R): Rosen & Company’s Sheila Rosen, Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions and Rosen & Company’s Marvin Schiff take a quick break before getting back to business at the auction. (CEG photo)
Mike Landers (L) of Landers Properties is joined by Bob Bitsko to review the trucks. (CEG photo)
North Coast Consolidator’s Hubert Deitrich came to the auction in hopes of buying a skid steer trencher. (CEG photo)
Jessie Gifford of Cleveland Bargain Warehouse was on hand in search of box trucks and forklifts. (CEG photo)
Wayne Jones considers a bid on this Agrotk YM12 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
Patrick Achour, owner of Heavy Hand Hardscaping, was pleased to have landed the winning bid on a tamper. (CEG photo)




