Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, held its live and online Summer Quarterly Consignment Auction featuring heavy equipment, commercial trucks, trailers and support equipment in Cleveland on Sept. 8. The auction drew a crowd of onsite bidders competing with active online equipment buyers for the winning bids.

In operation for more than 100 years, Rosen & Company is currently helmed by fourth generation Sheila Rosen. Noted for its auctions of construction and landscaping equipment; commercial and residential real estate; and collectible items in the northeast Ohio region, Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions calls out the bids as the company's lead auctioneer.

CEG

