It has been a year since Rototilt launched its new Rototilt Control product line, which has been positively received by the market. Today, Rototilt can announce that the product line is now complete, as the two smallest tiltrotators receive their successors in the RC series.

"This is what we've been working towards all along," said Sven-Roger Ekström, product manager at Rototilt.

The company has now launched sales of all the tiltrotators in the RC Tiltrotators product line. The last to be released are the RC1 and RC2 compact tiltrotators. This means that excavators from weighing from 1.6 to 47.4 tons can now use the products that make up the Rototilt Control product line.

According to Rototilt, compact tiltrotators have increased in popularity in recent years and have become bestsellers in a small format.

"We are seeing more and more people discovering the benefits of tiltrotators for small excavators," said Ekström. "They work well in confined spaces and the extra flexibility that a tiltrotator provides can make a big difference. We are happy to also be able to offer our latest product line to users who work in this type of environment."

In contrast to the previous R series, the SecureLock safety lock and the ILS central lubrication system are included as standard with RC1 and RC2. Another piece of good news is that these models also come with all the benefits of the RC System control system. This means that users can use RC Connect for remote support as well as Rototilt's own new RC Joysticks.

"Users who want to take their tiltrotator system to the next level will be pleased to learn that RC Joysticks and RC Connect will also be available for the very smallest excavators," said Ekström. "Both this and the previous options that are now included as standard give the system that little bit extra. The whole system has been given a boost, both in terms of servicing and safety."

New Safety Standard Sets High Standards

The fact that all tiltrotators in the RC series have the SecureLock safety lock as standard means that the entire chain now satisfies the new requirements according to the EN474 standard. According to Rototilt's lead engineer, Niklas Bjuhr, this is something that has been a priority throughout the project.

"We view it as only natural that our products must live up to the market's demands and current regulations, so there was never any question about this when we developed RC Tiltrotators," said Bjuhr.

"SecureLock is an innovative solution for locking your work tool securely and easily. It provides reassurance for our users."

For more information, visit www.rototilt.com.

