Photo courtesy of Rototilt

With two design awards in 2022 and a German Design Award in 2023, RC Joysticks from Rototilt have secured another win, this time receiving a Good Design Award in the "Electronics" category.

"It was a meticulous design process, and we're glad to see the appreciation, both in terms of the response from users and the industry," said Caroline Jonsson, product manager at Rototilt.

Rototilt, a Swedish tiltrotator manufacturer with subsidiaries worldwide, including North America, released the new joysticks for excavators and tiltrotators, RC Joysticks, in late 2022. Since then, they have won three design awards, including a Red Dot Design Award, IF Design Award and a German Design Award.

Now they have received another accolade in North America with a Good Design Award in the "Electronics" category.

"Amidst a record-breaking number of applications for the GOOD DESIGN AWARDS, it's with pride and gratitude that we accept this prestigious distinction for our RC Joysticks," said Jonsson. "Winning this award is a result of our commitment to setting a new standard in excavation technology."

Founded in Chicago in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is one of the oldest and most recognized programs for design excellence worldwide. The prestigious award is distributed by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. It is the first Good Design Award that Rototilt has received.

"It was a meticulous design process, and we're happy to see the response from users and the industry recognition," Jonsson said. "RC Joysticks receiving their fourth design award really is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by the team. It reaffirms not only the innovation behind the product, but also its impactful role in improving the experience when using a tiltrotator. One precise movement at a time."

From March 15 to May 12, 2024, the Museum will exhibit the 2023 GOOD DESIGN Show at Contemporary Space Athens in Athens, Greece.

