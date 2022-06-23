Greg Rowland

Greg Rowland has joined the Linder team as regional sales manager of the Greer and Columbia, S.C., region.

Rowland has more than 23 years of experience, including dealer, rental and used equipment sales management roles representing multiple equipment brands.

"I am humbled to be included in a company with so many talented professionals. Linder has a stellar reputation in our industry, and I look forward to meeting everyone who contributes to that reputation every day," Rowland said.

To contact Rowland, call 864/256-6634 or email [email protected]

