RubbleCrusher is attending its first AED Summit in Las Vegas in January.

At the show, RubbleCrusher will be displaying its compact, tracked, mobile jaw crushing unit, the RC150T, and will be on hand at booth 113 to answer any questions.

The RC150T is fast to deploy on job sites and will save operators money by eliminating hauling costs to and from the job site, according to the manufacturer.

The RC150T unit weighs just under 8,000 lbs. and enables the operator to recycle C&D waste materials for use on site, without having to pay to remove materials or bring in new aggregate for jobs. The RC150T is mounted on tracks, making mobility on site possible by remote control.

The RubbleCrusher RC150T features a hydraulically driven jaw with a crusher reversing function that allows for the clearing of any blockages. It also features a 10.5-gal. fuel tank that allows for a minimum of eight hours crushing time and can process up to 300 tons per day, depending on feed material and output setting.

