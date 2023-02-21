List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ryan Completes Her Six-Year Term as TTC Commissioner

Tue February 21, 2023 - West Edition #5
TxDOT


During Laura Ryan’s (R) time as commissioner, TxDOT dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars directly to safety improvements on Texas highways. Those improvements included widening roads, adding rumble strips that help drivers remain alert, adding reinforced shoulders and turn lanes and implementing new technology that will increase safety across Texas. (TxDOT photo)
During Laura Ryan’s (R) time as commissioner, TxDOT dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars directly to safety improvements on Texas highways. Those improvements included widening roads, adding rumble strips that help drivers remain alert, adding reinforced shoulders and turn lanes and implementing new technology that will increase safety across Texas. (TxDOT photo)

An extraordinary champion for safety and a steadfast supporter of TxDOT's #EndTheStreakTX campaign, Commissioner Laura Ryan completed her six-year term on the Texas Transportation Commission on Feb. 1.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great state of Texas for the past six years," Ryan said. "We have taken some remarkable steps forward in terms of safety on our roads and our push to end the streak of daily deaths, but there is still work to be done."

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roads every day. For the past several years, approximately 10 people have died every day in crashes across the state.

Ryan, a fierce advocate for road safety and #EndTheStreakTX, said every Texan must do their part to end the deadly streak.

"TxDOT takes this shared responsibility seriously," remarked Ryan. "While we work to engineer our roads to be safer, we need drivers to do their part too. Don't drink and drive. Put away the cell phone. Buckle up. Drive the speed limit or lower when conditions require it. Obey traffic laws. These simple measures can save lives."

During Ryan's time as commissioner, TxDOT dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars directly to safety improvements on Texas highways. Those improvements included widening roads, adding rumble strips that help drivers remain alert, adding reinforced shoulders and turn lanes and implementing new technology that will increase safety across Texas.

In 2019, the Texas Transportation Commission approved a goal to end all fatalities on Texas roads by 2050.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ryan to the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees statewide activities of the Texas Department of Transportation, in July 2016. Ryan was reappointed March 2, 2017 and confirmed by the Senate on April 19, 2017, for a full six-year term.

The Texas Transportation Commission consists of five commissioners appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the senate.




Today's top stories

Yoder & Frey Holds Its 2023 Florida Auctions

Mecalac Adds Three Dealers, Expands Coverage in United States

Contracting Crews Will Be Busy With Phases of $500M Project

Gold Rush's Fred Lewis to Join Thompson Pump at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Yanmar President Expresses Optimism for Future

Facelift to Tennessee's The Factory at Franklin to Include Multi-Use Space

W.D. 'Dee' Hilton Jr. Receives TxDOT's 2023 Road Hand Award

Dallas, Fort Worth OSHA Offices, BBB to Educate Builders



 

Read more about...

Employee News TEXAS Texas Transportation Commission






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA