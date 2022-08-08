(L-R) are Daniel Margrave, Eric Booth and Brad Belvin.

Sakai America announced recent changes to the sales and marketing team.

Brad Belvin previously held dual roles as manager of sales and marketing and as regional sales manager of the Northeast. He will hand off the regional sales manager position so he can focus on managing the sales and marketing teams as Sakai continues growing its U.S. asphalt and soil compaction machine business.

Eric Booth will take over as regional sales manager supporting equipment dealers in the Northeast United States and parts of Canada. For the past two years, Booth managed product training and marketing if Sakai America at the company's headquarters in north Georgia.

Daniel Margrave has joined Sakai America in the product training and marketing manager role. He comes to Sakai with 15 years of web-focused marketing experience and looks forward to supporting dealers in communicating Sakai's storied Japanese reliability, quality and simplicity.

For more information, visit www.sakaiamerica.com.

