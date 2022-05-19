(L-R) are Joey Queen, Curtis McCrillis and Rosa Bennett.

Sakai America has three new hires in the Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

Joey Queen joined Sakai America in the newly created manufacturing engineer role. Queen has more than 20 years in manufacturing and tooling with the heavy equipment and heavy machine components industries.

"Joey is going to be a huge asset for us on the assembly line," said Kevin McClain, VP Operations at Sakai America. "He has already fine-tuned our processes and is focusing on our assembly teams becoming more efficient. We have some big production goals this year, and Joey is going to help us realize those goals."

Curtis McCrillis recently was hired as service manager of Sakai America.

"We are excited for our dealers to get to know Curtis," said Kendall Phillips, product support manager. "He is new to asphalt and soil rollers, but he knows heavy equipment, the construction industry and what it takes to support dealer service teams."

McCrillis comes to Sakai America from a local heavy equipment dealer, where he held several service and management positions.

Rosa Bennett joins the company as receiving coordinator where she will work with the inventory control team on in-bound component and parts management.

"As we continue to increase the number of machines we assemble, our inventory management only becomes more important," said Wes Shepherd, purchasing and materials manager. "Rosa will be instrumental in helping us keep our teams stocked with parts and communicating with our vendors."

For more information, visit www.sakaiamerica.com.

