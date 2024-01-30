List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    SAKAI Expands Distribution in Rocky Mountains

    Tue January 30, 2024 - West Edition
    Sakai America


    Double Edge Equipment staff poses with a SAKAI SV544 in front of their Idaho Falls location.
    Photo courtesy of Sakai America
    Double Edge Equipment staff poses with a SAKAI SV544 in front of their Idaho Falls location.

    SAKAI America Inc. has expanded distribution in the Rocky Mountains with Double Edge Equipment as the official asphalt roller and soil compactor dealer of Idaho and Montana.

    "The Idaho market has grown prodigiously in recent years with the popularity of remote working combined with affordable living and beautiful landscapes. With that growth has come large demand for infrastructure to support it. Supporting infrastructure such as roads, bridges and site work is where our asphalt rollers and soil compactors shine," said Brad Belvin, manager of sales and marketing of SAKAI America.

    "Double Edge Equipment is ideally positioned to support Idaho contractors as well as those nearby in Montana. They have a proven knack for equipment rental, which is a rapidly growing customer preference, but are equally well set up for new machine sales and service. We look forward this new partnership to serve asphalt paving and sitework contractors in these previously underserved states."

    "We've had experience with SAKAI rollers in the past in our used machine fleet and were always impressed with their durability and simplicity," said Caleb Colborn, owner, Double Edge Equipment.

    "Now offering new SAKAI equipment and becoming the servicing dealer will give us an edge on our mission: to provide value and service that our customers can depend on and trust."

    SAKAI rollers are available to order through Double Edge Equipment immediately.

    For more information, visit www.DoubleEdgeEquipment.com and www.SakaiAmerica.com.




