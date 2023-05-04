List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Sammy P Auction Services Holds Sale for SLT Construction

    Thu May 04, 2023 - Northeast Edition #10
    CEG


    On April 21, 2023, Sammy P Auction Services conducted a major heavy equipment and truck auction for SLT Construction Corp's. aggregate division, which was downsizing its fleet upon the completion of a commercial subdivision project in Carver, Mass. This well-maintained collection of largely late model trucks and earthmoving equipment also featured a nice selection of portable aggregate screening and crushing equipment. CEG

    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12

    (L-R) are Sammy Petrowsky, president of Sammy P Auction Services; Peter Opachinski, president of SLT Construction Corp.; and Jason Martin, general manager of SLT Construction Corp. (CEG photo)
    A nice crowd gathers for live bidding as well as bidders from across the world from three different online services. (CEG photo)
    This sale featured one of the nicest lineups of aggregate equipment seen this year in the northeast. (CEG photo)
    Several late-model Cat 279D skid steers were looking for a new home. (CEG photo)
    Potential buyers run a system check on one of the several portable aggregate plants featured in this major sale. (CEG photo)
    A nice pair of nearly identical Cat 740 off-road trucks were made available to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    As buyers entered the site, they could not help but be impressed by the great lineup of late-model machines in very good condition. (CEG photo)
    Cat and Komatsu excavators coming straight off the job and ready to go to work. (CEG photo)
    This John Deere 850K is a great example of the clean equipment featured in the Sammy P sale. (CEG photo)
    A Cat 966G receives a thorough pre-sale workout. (CEG photo)
    Sammy Petrowsky spells out the terms and conditions of the sale.(CEG photo)
    Danny Anderson of Sammy P Auction Services works the ring as the sale gets warmed up selling small items. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Bringing Sophistication to Construction Technology

    Case Breaks New Ground With Its First-of-its-Kind Lease Program for Heavy Excavators

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    Terex Equipment Services Announces National Competition for Technicians

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Ignite Offers Customers Opportunity to Find Right Fit

    VIDEO: Genovesi Construction's Shift to Commercial Work Pays Dividends



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Massachusetts Sammy P Auction Services






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA