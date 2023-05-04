Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu May 04, 2023 - Northeast Edition #10
On April 21, 2023, Sammy P Auction Services conducted a major heavy equipment and truck auction for SLT Construction Corp's. aggregate division, which was downsizing its fleet upon the completion of a commercial subdivision project in Carver, Mass. This well-maintained collection of largely late model trucks and earthmoving equipment also featured a nice selection of portable aggregate screening and crushing equipment. CEG