SANY Partners Increase Across United States

In just the first few months of the year, five new dealers have joined the SANY dealer network.

SANY America has worked hard over the past few years to develop a strong reputation as a provider of reliable and trusted construction and port equipment.

Michael Erwood, director of dealer development of SANY America, shared the latest updates on new dealers joining the SANY dealer network and SANY's plans for continued growth in 2020.

Five New Dealer Partners

Interest in SANY equipment has been surging, said Erwood, including demand for the new motor grader and drum roller revealed at ConExpo. Prospective new SANY dealers have told Erwood they are impressed with the company's overall vision for growth in North America, the broad range of equipment offerings and the global strength of the SANY brand.

"Dealer interest remains strong and SANY is actively executing its strategy to expand its dealer network across the United States," said Erwood.

In just the first few months of the year, five new dealers have joined the SANY dealer network, from the Northeast to the Southwest. And Erwood says there are many more currently working to start the process of offering SANY equipment at their locations.

Northeast Heavy Metal LLC (SANY New York)

Based in Lockport, N.Y., just outside of Buffalo, Northeast Heavy Metal LLC (SANY New York), has partnered with SANY to provide excavators, wheel loaders and other construction equipment. The dealership is the third SANY dealer location in New York state, and will provide machinery, service and support for customers in western New York and the Finger Lakes region.

Central Power Systems & Services

Located just a few miles from the Missouri River in Maryland Heights, just outside of St. Louis, is Central Power Systems & Services Inc.

For more than 60 years, the company has delivered a full range of products and services for construction, oil and gas, mining, military and many other industries, and now offers the full line of SANY construction equipment.

A1 Iron Corporation

Also joining the dealer network is A1 Iron Corporation in La Vista, Neb. In addition to providing the full line of SANY equipment along with service and maintenance options for customers in the Great Plains, A1 Iron also has the distinction of being the first exclusive SANY dealer in the state of Nebraska.

Trinity Equipment

On the Pacific Coast, SANY welcomed Trinity Equipment Inc. in Colton, Calif. This veteran-owned and operated dealer is serving customers throughout Southern California, providing heavy machinery for construction projects and landscaping operations across the region.

Innovative Equipment Services LLC (EquipmentShare)

Finally, Innovative Equipment Services LLC (EquipmentShare) in Phoenix, Ariz., is not only the latest SANY dealer, but holds two unique distinctions. It is the first dealer located in the state, and also marks the sixth dealer location for EquipmentShare with exclusive SANY retail distribution rights.

Building Partnerships for Success

SANY takes pride in truly working as a partner with each dealer, taking time to truly understand each dealer's goals and challenges while working alongside them to make sure they succeed, according to the manufacturer. SANY works to become a strategic partner with its dealers, working to provide tools and services that enhance the value of their business and equip them with everything needed to be successful as a dealer.

"We have a comprehensive and efficient new dealer evaluation process that focuses not only on the financial capabilities and geographic location of the dealer, but on the construction of a detailed strategic plan," said Erwood.

"The strategic plan covers all aspects of a dealer's operations and provides a roadmap to success. SANY takes the time to understand the strengths and motivations of its dealer partner to maximize a dealer's return on investment."

As part of this process, SANY representatives complete tours of facilities to understand operations on the ground and conduct interviews with management teams at each dealership to meet them personally and start forging a working partnership. SANY also performs financial, operational and market research as part of the evaluation, working to make sure prospective dealers are set up to both be successful as a dealership and deliver on the SANY promise for every customer.

For more information, visit www.sanyamerica.com.