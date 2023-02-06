The JAWMAX 400 — shown here as model 450 with active prescreen — has one of the largest crushers in its performance class. (SBM Mineral Processing photo)

For the fourth time in a row, SBM Mineral Processing will participate in ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas.

At its booth (Silver Lot, Booth S5600), the Austrian processing specialists will showcase the track-mounted JAWMAX 400 jaw crusher.

Like all "SBM Mobiles" — a total of 12 track-mounted JAWMAX jaw crushers and REMAX impact crushers between 49,000 and 353,000 lbs. operating weight (max. output 250 to 800 tph) — it features an advanced diesel-electric drive concepts, the manufacturer said.

A combination of fuel-efficient onboard diesel and performance-tuned generator powers the plants' largely electrified crushing, screening and conveying equipment. Despite class-leading production capacities, this ensures massive savings in fuel consumption compared with diesel-hydraulic or only partially electric competitor plants due to low engine speeds.

Less hydraulics also means less risk of failure, lower maintenance and parts inventory costs, and thus higher availability with further optimized operating costs, reaching overall savings from 40 to 75 percent.

All SBM plants provide intelligent integrated "Crush Control" controls that noticeably relieve the operator in set-up and operation. Even inexperienced machine operators can safely operate and access the full performance of the JAWMAX and REMAX models, which can be equipped with numerous pre-screening and post-screening options, according to the manufacturer.

Crusher 4.0

In Las Vegas, SBM also will display the brand-new REMAX 600.

Also based on the SBM hybrid concept, the new 600 tph impact crusher will soon pave the way for "autonomous crushing," the manufacturer said.

Extensive sensor technology, including cameras, constantly records and evaluates the feed material as well as intermediate and end products. In real time, those values reach centralized digital labs at SBM, where they are further analyzed. Necessary adjustments are then made on the "digital twin" of the working machine and retransmitted directly to the REMAX 600 in the field.

The "Crusher 4.0" developed together with the University of Leoben was presented at the recent bauma trade show, and largescale field tests are currently being carried out in selected partner plants.

Dealers Wanted

SBM is planning a sustainable expansion of its sales and service activities in North and South America as well as in the Anglo-Pacific region. So far represented in Canada with its own spare parts center and two supra-regional dealers (AMACO Equipment, ProTrack Equipment), the focus is particularly on the U.S. market and there in all relevant industry segments, from raw materials to the construction industry to qualified recycling.

At the show, SBM intends to present new trade partners and is available for inquiries of interested companies. For more information, visit www.sbm-mp.at

About SBM Mineral Processing

SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, based in Oberweis (Upper Austria), is one of the few international full-range suppliers of processing and concrete technology.

The company celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020 and currently employs approximately 190 people. At the site in Liezen, where logistics and production are located at the sister company MFL, 30 SBM employees also work.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

