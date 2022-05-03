Scarsella Bros. is performing emergency construction on SR 112 in Jim Creek after a slide caused the roadway to drop 4 ft.

One week after reopening State Route 112 near Clallam Bay following a landslide, work began approximately 15 mi. east to reopen a second site near Jim Creek.

Washington State Department of Transportation's emergency contractor, Scarsella Bros., started site preparations on SR 112 at milepost 32. The highway will remain closed to travelers during construction after heavy rains caused it to drop 4 ft.last November.

Emergency work includes:

Excavating the roadway 20 ft. below grade level;

Removing guardrail;

Installing drainage;

Clearing fallen vegetation.

Repairs are expected to take eight weeks to complete. Travelers will continue to detour around the slide location using U.S. 101 and SR 113.

"Our approach to fix the highway near Jim Creek is more long term than previous repairs," said WSDOT Project Engineer Dan McKernan. "Creating stormwater drainage will be key to stabilizing this site and helping water better move through the area."

History of Slide Activity

In July 2021, WSDOT completed a $1.4 million emergency contract to reopen SR 112 at the same location after heavy rains caused the roadway to drop 13 ft. Due to the topographical and geological condition of this active slide zone, design and hydraulic engineers have had to take a calculated approach to fixing it.

