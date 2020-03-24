--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
SCU Crane and Rigging Purchases Grove GHC140 on Display at ConExpo

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc


(L-R) are Jeremy Torgerson of Hayden-Murphy; Colby Bingaman of Manitowoc; Traci and Tim Mohr of SCU; and Randy Schmoll and Ken Boehm, both of Hayden-Murphy.
SCU Crane and Rigging (SCU) celebrated the purchase of a new Grove GHC140 telescopic crawler crane at ConExpo 2020. The crane, which is the highest-capacity model in the Grove telescopic crawler range, was launched in 2019 and features best-in-class load charts for its capacity range.

The company commemorated the new addition to its fleet with Grove dealer Hayden-Murphy at Manitowoc's booth in Las Vegas, where the exact crane it purchased was on display.

Manitowoc's Colby Bingaman hosted teams from both SCU and Hayden-Murphy and toasted the purchase with Traci and Tim Mohr of SCU, and Jeremy Torgerson, Ken Boehm and Randy Schmoll of Hayden-Murphy.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

