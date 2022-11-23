An operator moves flat racks at SEACOR Island Lines’ yard with a Konecranes SMV 16-1200 C forklift. (Photo courtesy of Linder Link Magazine)

SEACOR Island Lines LLC provides shipping solutions between Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. Its fleet of nine specialized vessels provides unique cargo transportation and logistics solutions.

To handle the variety of cargo — ranging from pallets and containers to heavy machinery — the firm utilizes a Konecranes SMV 16-1200 C forklift that has a 36,000-lb. capacity and a Konecranes SMV 32-1200 C forklift that has a 72,000-lb. capacity.

"We call our smaller machine Baby Blue and the other machine Big Blue," said Bill Peters, director of maintenance of SEACOR Island Lines. "We primarily utilize Big Blue at our terminal to handle our unusual cargo and Baby Blue handles a variety of lighter material in our yard. So far, they've been reliable machines, which is essential for us."

The SMV 16-1200 C forklift is a recent addition to SEACOR Island Lines' fleet.

"Our operators run the machine 24/7," stated Peters. "Inside the cab is like flying an airplane with all the technology available. You've got air conditioning, power steering and joystick controls that put all the switches at your fingertips.

"Whatever we need Baby Blue to do, it does — without any problems," continued Peters. "It's snug quarters in the yard, and the machine's tight turning radius allows us to get in and out of locations without additional equipment. Great visibility from the cab allows the operator to see what's going on around them at any time, keeping them and everyone else safer. Ultimately, the machine saves us time and money."

The SMV 32-1200 C is an efficient alternative for moving heavier cargo without a crane.

"If we're shipping a small dozer and need to put it on a flat rack, instead of bringing out a crane, Big Blue can scoop it and place it quickly," explained Peters. "The machine is stable and has excellent power and lifting capacity without sacrificing maneuverability or fuel efficiency. If we can't pick something up with a top pick, Big Blue handles it."

Support From Linder

When deciding on which equipment to add to its fleet, Peters worked closely with Linder Industrial Machinery Company sales representative Carlos E. Gomez to find the right Konecranes machines. Peters notes that the support from Linder after adding the equipment played an important role in their purchasing decision.

"Our Konecranes machines come with a great service representative and a serviceability record that can't be beat," noted Peters. "We received regular updates through Linder from the time we ordered the SMV 16 to the time it was delivered. Once the machine arrived, Linder sent out their forklift techs to follow up with our operators and make sure they were comfortable with the machine's capabilities.

"If I have any questions about either machine, I know I can call Carlos, and he'll get me an answer," continued Peters. "We've had virtually no problems with either machine, and if there is something minor that comes up, Linder sends out a tech the same day with the part we need. It's evident in the support that Linder provides that they believe in the quality of the machines as much as we've seen that quality save us money on the bottom line."

(This story was reprinted with permission from Linder Link Magazine, November 2022 issue.)

